Andrew Garfield, girlfriend Monica Barbaro date at Beyoncé, Jay-Z Oscars afterparty

Andrew Garfield, girlfriend Monica Barbaro at Oscars afterparty

Andrew Garfield and girlfriend Monica Barbaro went on a date after the Oscars ceremony.

Hollywood’s newest low-key duo, Garfield and Barbaro, were spotted spending time together after the 2025 Academy Awards, continuing to fuel speculation about their “quiet” romance.

The pair, whom a source previously told PEOPLE have been “quietly” dating, were seen at an exclusive Oscars afterparty hosted by none other than Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Because, of course, where else would two rising stars mingle post-awards night?

Barbaro, 34, made her Oscars debut this year, scoring a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her breakout role as a young Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown, where she starred alongside Timothée Chalamet, a nominee in the Best Actor category.

Meanwhile, Garfield, 41, attended the ceremony as a presenter, bringing his usual charm to the stage. He was last nominated for an Oscar in 2022 for his performance in Tick, Tick... Boom!

Rumors of the duo’s budding relationship first surfaced in January when they were photographed together at W Magazine’s Best Performances party in Los Angeles, alongside Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg.

They were later spotted enjoying a night out in February, sitting together at the Bridge Theatre in London for a performance of Richard II, starring Jonathan Bailey.

A casually dressed Garfield and Barbaro were even caught on video chatting before the show, both sporting baseball caps—a true sign of a “low-key” Hollywood romance.

Garfield, known for keeping his personal life tightly under wraps, has previously been linked to The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone, model Alyssa Miller, and most recently, spiritual reader Kate Tomas, whom he was linked to in early 2024 before splitting “months” prior to her confirming their breakup in October.

As for whether Garfield and Barbaro will make things more official in the public eye, don’t expect any confirmations anytime soon.

In an October 2024 Esquire interview, Garfield made his stance on privacy clear, “I won’t ever speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone.”

But if Oscars night was any indication, these two are definitely enjoying their time together—quietly, of course.