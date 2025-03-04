Meghan Markle sets record straight: 'I'm entrepreneur, not an influencer'

Meghan Markle rejects the influencer label, embracing her role as an entrepreneur and female founder

Meghan Markle has redefined her public image, distancing herself from the influencer label as she embraces her role as an entrepreneur.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, discussed her lifestyle brand As Ever and her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Despite amassing millions of Instagram followers, Meghan clarified that her focus is on business, not social media stardom.

'I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder,' she shared. 'If the brand becomes influential, that’s great—but that’s not my goal.'

Meghan also dismissed the idea of being a 'traditional wife,' instead advocating for a balanced approach to family and work. She emphasised the unwavering support of Prince Harry, calling it 'everything' as she builds her brand.

The couple, who share a love for TV shows like Shrinking, Black Doves, and The White Lotus, have recently faced personal hardships, including the loss of their beloved rescue beagle, Guy.

The beloved pet makes a heartfelt appearance in Meghan’s Netflix series, offering a glimpse into their family life.