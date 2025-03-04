Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascon come face to face at Oscars amid scandal

Selena Gomes and Karla Sofia Gascon interact for the first time after ‘rich rat’ tweet

Selena Gomez and Karla Sofia Gascon had an awkward run-in at the Oscar 2025 ceremony after the Emilia Perez star landed in controversy.

The 52-year-old actress allegedly called Gomez “rich rat” in a resurfaced tweet from 2022.

The co-stars put any bad blood aside as Gascon went up to greet the Fetish hitmaker before the show began.

The Spanish actress was also seen interacting with Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Gomez, who donned a rose gold gown for the evening, got up to greet Gascon and gave her an awkward kiss on the cheek before taking her seat again.

The Oscar run-in marks the first public appearance of Gomez and Gascon together since her twitter scandal.

Taking a dig at Gascon’s controversy, host Conan O’Brien joked, “Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That’s three times more than the record set by the publicist of Karla Sofía Gascón. ‘You tweeted what?’”

Gacon’s resurfaced tweets included racist and xenophobic comments, as well as a tweet where she slammed Gomez’s rumoured feud with ex Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber.

“She’s a rich rat who plays the poor bitch whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife,” she allegedly wrote in 2022.