Inside Justin Bieber's 31st birthday bash with Hailey featuring homemade cake

The pop star shared multiple snaps from his big day

Justin Bieber rang in his 31st birthday alongside his wife Hailey Bieber and friends, featuring love, laughter, and what appeared to be homemade cake.

On Sunday, March 2, the singer shared an Instagram Story of Hailey, 28, presenting him with the cake, candles glowing. The birthday boy, who turned 31 on March 1, leaned in for a kiss as Hailey carefully held onto the baked goods.

The pop star also shared multiple posts from his big day, sharing snaps of the birthday bash.

Another clip, posted by Lori Harvey, showed Justin grinning as he blew out his candles while Hailey proudly held the cake.

Keke Palmer also shared a snap of the birthday station decorated with silver and golden balloons and a giant “31” sign.

Hailey also celebrated her husband on Instagram, posting a cosy snap of the couple embracing. Dressed in a casual sweatsuit and bucket hat, the Rhode founder wrapped her arms around Justin, who sang into a microphone beneath "Happy Birthday" balloons.

The milestone comes months after the couple renewed their vows in May 2024 and announced Hailey’s pregnancy. In August, they welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Despite a year of personal highs, Justin has recently been the subject of online rumours regarding his well-being. His rep shut down speculation about substance use in February, calling the past year a "transformative" period for the singer.