Meghan Markle receives heartbreaking news from UK ahead of show release

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who's set to release her new Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" on Tuesday, has received a bad news from the U.K.

An expert has claimed that the royal family will not be tuning in to watch the Duchess of Sussex's new series, which premieres on March 4.

The series will offer a glimpse into the Meghan's California life and across eight episodes, she will offer tips and tricks when it comes to cooking, crafting and hosting.

Meghan has left no stone unturned to promote her highly anticipated show. She even dropped several teasers on her newly-launching Instagram account, with several promos featuring glimpses of her and Harry's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan did this all because she knows the Streaming network hoped for bumper audience figures

However, some royal experts believe there is one group who she can't rely on to watch the show

Jennie Bond told the Mirror that Meghan's frosty bond with the royal family means they don't give her "any consideration".

She said: "I doubt if anyone from the Royal Family will bother to watch it. Nor will they give any consideration to the next phase of her life. I really feel she has made herself irrelevant to the rest of the family."

Some experts believe the royals are not even noticing it, with Kinsey Schofield claiming Kate and William will not be among those watching the new series.

"I was told that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no interest in Meghan's future projects," she told Fox News.

Meanwhile, outspoken royal commentator Angela Levin also shared her thoughts on X, writing: “It seems some individuals are shocked that the Royal Family are not going to watch Meghan's hosting series on Netflix. Why on earth should they? Some, shock horror don't even know it's on.”