Bob Dylan turns down offer to present award at 2025 Oscars

American singer and songwriter Bob Dylan chose not to present an award the 2025 Oscars.

The 83-year-old was especially approached to attend the big night as his biopic, A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet was nominated for eight different categories at this years Academy Awards.

Mick Jagger claimed that the popular musician was initially the first choice to present the Best Original Song reward, but he rejected to do so.

The 81-year-old artist stated: "The producers wanted Bob Dylan to do it. Bob didn't want to do it because he's had the best songs this year, well, obviously, in the movie A Complete Unknown.”

Dylan turned down the offer stating that the Academy should find someone younger than him to present the prize.

“Bob said, 'You should find somebody younger.' I said, 'OK, I'm younger.' So here I am."

Oscar host Conan O'Brien, in his opening monologue, also teased The Blowin’ In The Wind singer for his absence. "To play Bob Dylan, Timothée Chalamet learned how to sing. In fact, the singing was so good he almost lost the part," the comedian joked.

He further quipped, "Dylan wanted to be here tonight, but not that badly."

However, Timothée gave a praiseworthy performance in the 2024 movie, but unfortunately, he lost out to Adrien Brody for The Brutalist.