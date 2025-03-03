Margaret Qualley stuns fans with surprise Oscars performance

Margaret Qualley joins Doja Cat, Lisa and Raye on stage at Oscars 2025

Margaret Qualley showed off her not-so-hidden talent at this year’s Oscar Awards, alongside Doja Cat, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Raye.

The 30-year-old star surprised the audience with a dance performance as Dancing Bond Girl, in a tributary performance for James Bond franchise.

The Substance actress donned a vibrant red dress, Qualley danced to the beat of three Bond theme songs, Live and Let Die, sung by Lisa, Diamonds are Forever, sung by Doja Cat and Skyfall, sang by Raye.

The president of the Academy, Janet Yang, teased the performance ahead of the show, "It's going to be one of the highlights of the show. And we feel so lucky that we are able to do this within news of what is happening," she told Variety at the red carpet.

The tribute performance comes after longtime Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson, and Barbara Broccoli announced their departure from the franchise as the Amazon-owned MGM Studios holds creative control for the future movies.

In a statement, on February 20th, Wilson said in a statement that he is "stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

Broccoli added o the statement, "I have had the honor of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."