Queen Mary mirrors Princess Kate’s look in glamorous appearance with King Frederik

Queen Mary of Denmark captivated royal fans as she graced the annual Evening Party for Art and Culture in a dazzling blush-toned gown, exuding elegance alongside King Frederik.

The Danish Queen’s breathtaking ensemble, a shimmering Jenny Packham design, has drawn attention for its striking resemblance to an outfit previously worn by Princess Kate.

The Princess of Wales donned the same gown on two occasions—at Crown Prince Al-Hussein's wedding in June 2023 and later at the Diplomatic Corps reception that December.

Queen Mary first embraced this glittering masterpiece in 2022 to mark her 50th birthday celebrations, proving its timeless appeal. For the latest occasion, she paired the gown with a sparkling tiara, letting her flowing brunette locks cascade down in soft waves.

She completed the look with radiant pointed-toe heels, embodying regal glamour.

The highlight of the evening came when Queen Mary was seen joyfully dancing with King Frederik, her arm wrapped around him, in a heartwarming moment that quickly captivated fans.

Royal enthusiasts couldn't help but draw comparisons between Queen Mary and Princess Kate, given their shared sense of style and effortless grace.

Both have become fashion icons in their own right, frequently stepping out in exquisite ensembles that reflect their refined aesthetics.

When Kate wore the same Jenny Packham gown, she accessorised it with her signature bouncy curls and a prestigious blue sash—a symbol of her rank as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, an honor bestowed upon her by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Mary’s latest appearance once again cements her status as a fashion-forward royal, seamlessly blending tradition with modern sophistication.