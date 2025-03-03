Harry Styles leaves fans doubtful with latest move

'Sign of the Times' singer marks another rare appearance

Former One Direction vocalist Harry Styles has made his most random appearance leaving his fans and followers in disbelieve.

The cult Styles fans are wondering what the singer is up to as he is doing everything and going everywhere, but he is absent from the studio.

On March 2, the three-time Grammy winner was spotted running a Marathon in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old reached the finish line within a time of three hours and 24 minutes, which is an impressive stat.

Taking to their social media handle, Runner’s World shared the details of his Harry’s long-distance run.

The Adore You singer’s fans are happy and excited to see the singer achieving other milestones, but they also are eagerly waiting for him to release his new album.

One of the them expressed on X: "Boy if you don’t get in that studio omg.” Meanwhile, another commented: "Your man is everywhere but the studio."

Styles released his last album by the name 'Harry’s House' in 2022. He has been absent ever since, while fans wait for him to mark his big comeback.