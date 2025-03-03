Miley Cyrus congratulates 2025 Oscar winners and nominees: Photos

Miley Cyrus has recently offered congratulations to all the winners and nominees at the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

On March 2, the Flowers hit-maker shared glimpses from the Oscars in a new Instagram post.

Miley, who made bold statement with her daring fashion choice, thanked the Academy for giving her the opportunity to be a presenter for the category which is “close” to her heart.

In the caption, the Last Song star wrote, “Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners at tonight’s Oscar’s.”

Reflecting on her experience, Miley said, “The show was moving, hilarious & inspiring.”

“Thank you for inviting me to present best sound, a category close to my heart. @theacademy,” added the songstress.

Earlier, Miley stole the limelight as she graced the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.

The singer and actress looked stunning in a black gown, custom-designed by Alexander McQueen. She completed her look with diamond earrings.

However, the singer’s bleached eyebrows made her appearance unconventional.

Meanwhile, Miley walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando, who complemented her look in an all-black ensemble.