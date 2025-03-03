Kate Middleton sister setback sets off alarm bells for Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton’s setback sets off alarm bells for Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been making waves as anticipation for her forthcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, grows as it inches closer to release.

The Duchess of Sussex had a big start to the year as she returned to Instagram with her personal account. Days later she unveiled the trailer of her eight-part show on the streaming giant, which she postponed due to the California wildfires.

With just one day left for the show to air, royal journalist and historian, Christopher Wilson highlighted a similar story that went down to close to the royal family.

Kate Middleton, who has strained ties with her sister-in-law, had his own sister go through a similar path but with very little success.

Wilson wrote in DailyMail that Pippa Middleton has “set herself up as an influencer and public figure but instead faced mockery” similar to Meghan.

He juxtaposed Meghan’s popularity after wedding to Prince Harry with Pippa, who had a “humble job” but achieved overnight fame after one royal wedding.

Pippa had gotten a book deal of £400,000 advance by publishers Michael Joseph, which is a part of the same group that gave £22million for Prince Harry’s Spare, and an undisclosed amount for Meghan’s children book, The Bench.

However, a source at the publisher revealed that Pippa’s sales were “nothing to celebrate and that Sarah Ferguson “sold more books than her”. Even her Vanity Fair contributions failed as “howls of laughter erupted” after her piece was published.

Wilson noted that Pippa “found happiness by turning her back on fame” but Meghan seems resolute.

“Meanwhile the duchess forges on, still seeking and hoping for global recognition,” he wrote. “The next few days will decide whether she’s got what it takes to overcome the critics and backbiters who increasingly seem determined to block her progress.”