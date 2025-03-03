Andrew Garfield ditches new girlfriend for solo chic appearance

Andrew Garfield opted to make a solo appearance at the 2025 Oscars amid his alleged new romance with Monica Barbaro.

Ditching his new love interest on Sunday, March 2, the Amazing Spider-Man star walked the red carpet alone during the 97th Annual Academy Awards, commanding attention with his sharp, chic look.

Fans had hoped that Garfield, 41, and A Complete Unknown actress would appear together after dating rumours went rampant last month. However, they chose to attend the event separately.

While the Hollywood heartthrob wasn’t nominated, he took on a presenter role at the ceremony. In contrast, Barbaro, 34, earned a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothee Chalamet.

Andrew Garfield steals spotlight at the 2025 Oscars red carpet

Garfield, who recently reunited with his The Social Network co-star Jesse Eisenberg at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, looked dashing in a mocha brown suit coupled with a satin button-down shirt.

He accessorised with a long, gold chain with a pendant, which was on full display due to his unbuttoned collar, and a matching wristwatch.

What made his fans’ hearts flutter with excitement were his signature moves with the shades: taking them off and then wearing them again.

"He knows damn well what he’s doing. And he should keep doing it," remarked one fan.

"My man is looking fineeeeeeeeee," another gushed with a series of red heart emojis, echoing sentiments of many others.

The We Live in Time actor sported a pair of black framed wayfarer sunglasses with retro, orange-tinted lenses while posing on the red carpet.

Monica Barbaro arrives at red carpet after her alleged boyfriend Andrew Garfield's dashing appearance

Soon after Garfield’s appearance, Barbaro stole the spotlights with her stunning arrival in a baby pink satin ball gown featuring a low-cut and beaded bodice.

In the wake of their swirling romance rumours, Daily Mail previously reported that a source claimed they are an item and "have been really low-key" and "spending time together quietly."

Despite such an inside scoop, fans’ high hopes for a couple’s red-carpet debut were dashed as Garfield and Barbaro each made individual entrances. His ex, Emma Stone, also attended the Sunday event.