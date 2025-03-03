Buckingham Palace issues key update on King Charles amid rising tensions

The Royal family made an important announcement about King Charles' key meeting after Prince Harry's brutal remarks seemingly aimed at an influential political figure.

Buckingham Palace released a delightful photo of the monarch shaking hands with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky upon his arrival at Sandringham.

The statement alongside the picture reads, "This evening, His Majesty The King received the President of Ukraine, @zelenskyy_official, at Sandringham House."

It was Zelensky's notable appearance with King Charles after the recent heated argument with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

Speaking about his meeting with the monarch, the Ukrainian leader praised the King's efforts for a war-hit country during a conversation with reporters.

He said that it was "a very good meeting." Zelensky added, "I'm very grateful for this meeting and for how His Majesty helps Ukraine and supports us."

As per BBC, he continued, "He's met our warriors here, being trained in the UK, and we're very thankful to the Royal Family for their support."

It is important to note that the Palace issued a significant update about King Charles after his son the Duke of Sussex thinly veiled dig at Trump as he called out "sickness in leadership."