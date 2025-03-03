



‘Anora’ wins big at the Oscars 2025: 'A truly independent film'

Anora led the pack at the 2025 Oscars with major wins, beating out Wicked and A Complete Unknown, starring Ariana Grande and Timothee Chalamet, respectively.

The independent film won five awards out of six nominations, including Best Film, Best Directing, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and Best Film Editing.

The Sean Baker-directed film won all the coveted accolades from the nominated categories except for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Yuriy Borisov, who played Igor in the romantic drama, was nominated in the category; however, Kieran Culkin received the honour for his performance in A Real Pain.

Notably, Anora clinched four of the biggest Oscars from the so-called "Big Five" awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay.

It is pertinent to note that the movie with a limited budget beat out Wicked, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys and The Substance contending in the Best Picture category.

In addition, the leading lady, Mikey Madiso, nabbed the Best Actress award, along with other nominees, including Mikey Madison Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here), Demi Moore (The Substance)and Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez).