Zoe Saldaña emotionally screams ‘Mami’ while receiving first Oscar

Zoe Saldaña wins Oscar 2025 for Best Supporting Actress in 'Emilia Pérez'

Zoe Saldaña just won her first Oscar, and it’s her mother the actress is going to scream to first.

The Emilia Pérez star, 46, took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards, making history as the first American of Dominican origin to win an Academy Award.

Taking the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, Saldaña was visibly emotional as she addressed the crowd.

"Mami! Mami!" she exclaimed through tears, waving at her mother in the audience. "My mom is here; my whole family's here. I am floored by this honor."

In a heartfelt speech, she thanked her team, her family, and, of course, her husband, Marco Perego—giving a special shout-out to his "beautiful hair." But her most powerful words came when she reflected on her heritage and the significance of her win.

"I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hardworking hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award and I know I will not be the last. I hope."

Saldaña’s win comes after an incredible awards season sweep, where she also claimed victories at the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA Awards, and SAG Awards.

Her Oscar-winning performance in Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language musical and crime drama, saw her take on the role of Rita, a lawyer helping a cartel boss transition through gender-affirming surgery.

The powerful film has resonated with audiences and critics alike, earning Saldaña widespread praise for her moving portrayal.

With her historic win, Saldaña has not only solidified her place in Hollywood history but also paved the way for more diverse voices to be recognized in the industry. And judging by her acceptance speech, this is only the beginning.