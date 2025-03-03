Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't attend 2025 Oscars despite invite: Report

Royal watchers speculate the Meghan could attend the Oscars to plug her upcoming Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely won’t be making an appearance at this year’s Oscars, despite receiving an invitation.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that the couple has “no connection with film,” making it unlikely they’ll attend the star-studded event on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre.

Meghan, 43, reportedly received an invitation, which comes just days before the release of her latest Netflix project, With Love, Meghan, on March 4.

While the Duchess of Sussex has been expanding her media presence, Fitzwilliams believes there’s no real reason for her and Harry to be at Hollywood’s biggest night.

“If Meghan and Harry attend the Academy Awards, it would give them a certain cachet since the Oscars are the greatest show on Earth,” he said, but added, “There would need to be a reason for their attendance.”

Still, some believe the red carpet could be the perfect promotional opportunity. PR expert Lynn Carratt suggested a surprise appearance could boost attention around Meghan’s upcoming series.

“The Academy Awards red carpet could be the perfect place for Meghan to plug her latest project,” Carratt told Sportsbook Review. “Her appearance… would definitely have people talking.”

With Love, Meghan, which features her A-list friends like Abigail Spencer and Mindy Kaling, was originally slated for release in January but faced delays due to the LA wildfires.