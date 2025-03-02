Gwen Stefani shares 'surprising' moment from son Apollo's milestone birthday

Gwen Stefani reveals a surprising moment from son Apollo's 11th birthday celebration.
The No Doubt singer gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her youngest son's 11th birthday bash at DisneyLand.
Sharing glimpses from their top-notch trip, she wrote in the caption, "We had the most magical time at @disneyland!! Happy birthday Apollo we luv u sooooooo much!!!!!"
Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the heartfelt update as they rushed to the comments section to add messages for the mother-son pair.
Referencing the iconic line from Mean Girls, one fan commented, "'I'm not a regular mom. I'm a cool mom' works here perfectly.”
Another chimed in, adding, "Hope you guys enjoyed your day!"
Meanwhile, a third enthused, "Happy birthday Apollo! And hearing your song!!! What a fun day."
In addition, Gwen shared a heartwarming video montage of her son's birthday celebrations over the years, further adding, "Happy birthday to my sweet angel baby Apollo!! 11 years ago GOD blessed us with a miracle…U!"
Following her heartwarming reflections on motherhood, Stefani shared the miraculous story of welcoming her son Apollo into her life.
Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland passes away at 77 after suffering from pneumonia
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal hangs in the balance as insiders question its future
The Prince and Princess of Wales are 'following footsteps' of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Brad Pitt is being extra cautious of his future relationships
Taylor Swift caught in the crossfire of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal chaos
King’s Guard breaks protocol with a heartfelt salute to a blind boy in a rare moment of kindness