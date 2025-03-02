Gwen Stefani shares 'surprising' moment from son Apollo's milestone birthday

Gwen Stefani reveals surprising moment from son Apollo's milestone birthday

Gwen Stefani reveals a surprising moment from son Apollo's 11th birthday celebration.

The No Doubt singer gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her youngest son's 11th birthday bash at DisneyLand.

Sharing glimpses from their top-notch trip, she wrote in the caption, "We had the most magical time at @disneyland!! Happy birthday Apollo we luv u sooooooo much!!!!!"

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the heartfelt update as they rushed to the comments section to add messages for the mother-son pair.

Referencing the iconic line from Mean Girls, one fan commented, "'I'm not a regular mom. I'm a cool mom' works here perfectly.”

Another chimed in, adding, "Hope you guys enjoyed your day!"

Meanwhile, a third enthused, "Happy birthday Apollo! And hearing your song!!! What a fun day."

In addition, Gwen shared a heartwarming video montage of her son's birthday celebrations over the years, further adding, "Happy birthday to my sweet angel baby Apollo!! 11 years ago GOD blessed us with a miracle…U!"

Following her heartwarming reflections on motherhood, Stefani shared the miraculous story of welcoming her son Apollo into her life.