 
close
Sunday March 02, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Gwen Stefani shares 'surprising' moment from son Apollo's milestone birthday

Inside Gwen Stefani's 'intimate' family celebration

By Web Desk
March 02, 2025
Gwen Stefani reveals surprising moment from son Apollos milestone birthday
Gwen Stefani reveals surprising moment from son Apollo's milestone birthday

Gwen Stefani reveals a surprising moment from son Apollo's 11th birthday celebration.

The No Doubt singer gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her youngest son's 11th birthday bash at DisneyLand.

Sharing glimpses from their top-notch trip, she wrote in the caption, "We had the most magical time at @disneyland!! Happy birthday Apollo we luv u sooooooo much!!!!!"

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the heartfelt update as they rushed to the comments section to add messages for the mother-son pair.

Referencing the iconic line from Mean Girls, one fan commented, "'I'm not a regular mom. I'm a cool mom' works here perfectly.”

Another chimed in, adding, "Hope you guys enjoyed your day!"

Meanwhile, a third enthused, "Happy birthday Apollo! And hearing your song!!! What a fun day."

In addition, Gwen shared a heartwarming video montage of her son's birthday celebrations over the years, further adding, "Happy birthday to my sweet angel baby Apollo!! 11 years ago GOD blessed us with a miracle…U!"

Following her heartwarming reflections on motherhood, Stefani shared the miraculous story of welcoming her son Apollo into her life.