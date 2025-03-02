Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon relationship has ONE major flaw

Brad Pitt, who has been a major part of controversies when it comes to relationships, is dating Ines de Ramon presently.
The Wolfs actor was fighting a divorce battle with former partner Angelina Jolie for eight years. It has finally been reached to a settlement now.
But, the history and drama has made Pitt extra conscious of his future relationships.
Reportedly, the Bullet Train star is being extra cautious of involving girlfriend Ramon in his business ventures keeping in mind the entangled legal battle over French winery with Jolie.
As per the sources, "Brad's history is crystal clear. When he's in love with a woman, he gets into business with her, almost instinctually.”
However, an insider also revealed that Ines is not at all pushing Brad to be involved in any of his formal matters or businesses, reported Radar Online.
The duo has been living a happy life together and their relationship is working quite well for the both of them.
A source defined their relationship as, "They're an extremely calm couple and not overly intense or high-strung.”
The 61-year-old had a history with the Maria star. Before that, he was married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston.
