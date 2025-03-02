Dwayne Johnson achieves ‘world’s richest actor’ milestone for 2024

Dwayne Johnson over the moon after he has recently topped Forbes’ list of richest actors in the world after four years.

According to a report published by the outlet on February 28, the Red Notice actor earned an estimated $88 million last year making him the highest-paid actor of 2024.

This is the fifth time The Rock reportedly dominated the annual rich list due to blinding deals for Red One, Moana 2 and royalties from his previous movies.

An agent, as per the report, called it “an ungodly amount of money”.

Ryan Reynolds grabbed the second spot as he made huge money as a co-producer for the Marvel movie and earned $85 million.

Interestingly, Kevin Hart took the third spot with $81 million, according to the list.

Besides male actors, three female stars also made their presence felt in the Top 20.

Nicole Kidman was the only female star to get a Top 10 spot. She held 8th position with $31 million.

Mariska Hargitay was the second woman, but ranked at No. 11 with $25 million.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson was ranked at No. 19 with $21 million.