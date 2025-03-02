Harry Styles gets special 'mural' tribute by his village

'One Direction' star kickstarted music journey in 2010

Former One Direction star Harry Styles has been honoured with a special tribute by his village.

Railway station located in Harry’s Holmes Chapel village, from where the singer kickstarted his musical journey, has granted a special tribute to Grammy winner.

They have especially dedicated a mural to the 31-year-old singer thanking him for helping ‘putting it on the map’.

Station supervisor Graham Blake, who sold tickets to the Watermelon Sugar singer in 2010 when he was off to London to appear at X-Factor, shared the news in a statement.

Blake said: "He's put us on the map... No-one had ever heard of Holmes Chapel before. It's brilliant - all the businesses, we're all benefitting."

The fans arriving at the railway station will now be welcomed with a mural featuring Styles from the Grammy-era standing in front of Twemlow Viaduct, reported BBC.

The eye-catching poster has been designed by local artists Victoria Holland and Eamonn Murphy.

Sign of the Times singer began his music career by participating at X-Factor, from where he was formed into a group which also consisted of four other boys namely Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Liam Payne.