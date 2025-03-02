Meghan Markle dubbed 'Millennial Martha Stewart' as new Netflix show sparks debate

Meghan Markle is set to debut her latest Netflix project, With Love, Meghan, offering a glimpse into her elegant Californian lifestyle.



While the show aims to inspire creativity and mindfulness in everyday moments, it has drawn both admiration and criticism.



Supporters praise her for promoting a wholesome, picturesque lifestyle, while critics argue she is capitalising on a “trad wife” narrative, seemingly at odds with her previous feminist stances.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, has also been dubbed "the millennial Martha Stewart of Montecito", according to new claims.



Despite the divided opinions, With Love, Meghan is anticipated to be a major streaming success, attracting both devoted fans and skeptical viewers.

The show positions her among a growing wave of influencers who embody an aspirational version of domesticity, a trend that continues to spark debate.

As Meghan steps into this new role, experts suggest that the evolving perception of womanhood in media plays a crucial role in how figures like her are received.

Nara Smith is widely recognised as a modern-day domestic goddess and a prominent "trad wife." With 11.5 million TikTok followers, she shares glimpses of her

