Sabrina Carpenter pushes boundaries with 'risqué' London performance

Sabrina Carpenter takes internet by storm with 'inappropriate' London performance

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘inappropriate’ performance took the internet by storm after she opened the show with a raunchy tribute to the UK.

The 25-year-old dominated the stage at The O2 in London as she slipped into a red sparkly military-style blazer dress, walking her way down the aisle.

The multi-hyphenate star, who previously basked in the success of her chart-topping victories in 2024, garnered attention as soon as she performed her single Bed Chem.

Changing into a red sparkly lingerie on stage, Sabrina flaunted her sultry look throughout the performance.

While many fans couldn't take their eyes off her, others deemed the content too risqué for a primetime audience, threatening to report the show to watchdog Ofcom.

Several users took to X, formerly known as Twitter to express their reactions over the pop superstar’s London performance.

One fan commented, “OOP THATS AN OFCOM COMPLAINT WAITING.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Sabrina Carpenter on the brits there. My wife just said ‘it’s only twenty past eight!'”

Meanwhile, a third exclaimed, “As a dad of 11 and 13 year old girls I am fuming that this was the opening scenes of #BRITs2025.”

Despite the criticism surrounding her performance, Sabrina was later honoured with the 2025 Brit global success award.