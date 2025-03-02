Chappell Roan opens up about song writing journey at 2025 Brit Awards

Chappell Roan reflected on her musical journey during her award acceptance speech at the Brit Awards in London.

Roan won the Best International Song of the Year for Good Luck, Babe! at the ceremony.

Although she did not attend the show, the American singer/song-writer in a pre-recorded speech said, "Thank you to the BRITs for recognizing Good Luck, Babe! for International Song of the Year."

Reflecting on her musical journey, the Pink Pony Club hit maker continued, "That's crazy. Over the years, I have written many songs. I don't believe in bad art but let's just say I had to write a lot of bad songs to get to the good ones."

She further noted, "Artists deserve that freedom to write bad songs and to explore horrible concepts, and to flop. And rise."

Calling the music industry for pressurising the artist, Roan added, "And not be pressured to make music based off of what's trending. So we must continue to support these artists so they can find success on their own terms and have long careers."

"This is dedicated to the people who helped me protect my 'bad art' and lifted me up all along the way. So thank you so much. This is crazy!" she concluded.

For the unversed this was Chappell Roan’s first-ever Brit Award.