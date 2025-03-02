Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone spotted at Oscars rehearsals

The countdown to the 97th Academy Awards has begun, with multiple stars spotted rehearsing at the Dolby Theatre on Saturday.

Selena Gomez, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, and Elle Fanning were among those who attended the rehearsals, dressed in casual attire.

The Single Soon singer was seen holding an Oscar and speaking into the mic, while Scarlett Johansson wore a cream sweatshirt and gold necklaces.

Emma Stone, who was also rehearsing, joked about flubbing her lines, saying "Oh God, this is going to go great."

The rehearsals featured a lineup of working actors playing nominees, with the golden statuettes being real but the winners marked as "for this rehearsal only."

Many stars cycled in and out of the venue, including Andrew Garfield, Whoopi Goldberg, and Miley Cyrus.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, will take place on Sunday, with the ceremony kicking off at 4:00 pm. The race for Best Picture is too close to call, with two films seen as frontrunners.