Liam Payne’s Brit Award honour move fans to tears: ‘I'm actually in tears'

Liam Payne received an emotional tribute at the 2025 Brit Awards on Saturday March 1st in London.

The video montage tribute featuring Payne in his prime days with One Direction’s hit song Little Things as background soundtrack moved many viewers to tears.

The heartbroken fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their emotions.

A user wrote, "Was absolutely bawling my eyes out during that Liam Payne tribute at the #BRITs."

"Omg that was so moving. Tribute to Liam Payne. #BRITs #Brits25," another echoed the sentiment.

The tribute even made the non-Directioners sad as one added, "Not me getting choked up with Liam Payne’s tribute, I’m not a massive one direction fan but the whole thing is incredibly incredibly sad #BRITs #TheBRITAwards."

While few still cannot believe that Payne is no more among us.

As one wrote, "Still doesn’t feel right seeing tributes to Liam Payne, but that was beautifully done."

"That tribute was absolutely beautiful to Liam Payne and still doesn’t feel real #BRITs," another agreed.

Payne died on October 16th, 2024, after falling off from hotel Balcony in Bueno Aires, Argentina.