King Charles, Prince William approve Kate Middleton’s key decision

King Charles and Prince William are standing by Kate Middleton as she decides to take major step for the future of the monarchy.

The Princess of Wales, who is known as a protective mother of her three children, has seemingly given her final word on the royal family tradition which will end once and for all.

Previously, royal author Tom Quinn wrote in his book that Kate will not be allowing Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, to participate in “blooding” in which royal family members smear blood on their faces from their first kill during fox or stag hunting.

“Princess Catherine, coming from a middle-class family, wasn’t brought up with the same royal traditions,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. “To date, she is seen by both Prince William and King Charles III as an excellent mother with great instincts.”

She added that Prince William “also wants to be seen as more current, in step with national trends”, which is why he has “gone along with her preferences

“Their home, unlike the former ways royal children were raised, has no live-in nanny or staff. Princess Catherine wants to have a ‘normal’ childhood for her children, which also includes each being assigned chores,” the expert stated.

The update also comes amid as Kate's position in the royal family is becoming more prominent in the Firm. King Charles has also granted her the honour of granting royal warrants, symbolising his trust in his darling daughter-in-law.