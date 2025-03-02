BRIT Awards 2025: Complete list of winners

From Sabrina Carpenter opening the 2025 BRIT Awards with Espresso and Bad Chem to Charli XCX winning big at the ceremony, the star-studded night has come to an end.

Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for the fifth time, the ceremony celebrated the remarkable talents of artists while also paying an emotional tribute to those we’ve lost over the past years, including One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died on October 16 at age 31.

Here’s the complete list of the winners who took home coveted awards at the prestigious ceremony held at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 1.

Complete list of winners at the 2025 BRIT awards

Mastercard album of the year

WINNER: Charli XCX – Brat, Atlantic/Warner Music

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching, Partisan Records

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism, Warner/Warner Music

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World, Polydor/Universal Music

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy, Island/Universal Music





Artist of the year

Beabadoobee, Dirty Hit

Central Cee, Columbia/Sony Music

WINNER: Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music

Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music

Fred Again.., Atlantic/Warner Music

Jamie xx, Young/XL Beggars

Michael Kiwanuka, Polydor/Universal Music

Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music

Rachel Chinouriri, Parlophone/Universal Music

Sam Fender, Polydor/Universal Music

Charlie XCX took home four trophies from the 2025 BRIT Awards

Group of the year

Bring Me the Horizon, RCA/Sony Music

Coldplay, Parlophone/Warner Music

WINNER: Ezra Collective, Partisan Records

The Cure, Polydor/Universal Music

The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music





Best new artist

English Teacher, Island/Universal Music

Ezra Collective, Partisan Records

Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music

Rachel Chinouriri, Parlophone/Universal Music

WINNER: The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music





Song of the year

“I Like the Way You Kiss Me,” Artemas, Parlophone/Warner Music

“Kisses,” BI3SS x CamrinWatsin (ft. Bbyclose), Atlantic/Warner Music

“BAND4BAND,” Central Cee (ft. Lil Baby), Columbia/Capitol/Motown/Sony Music

WINNER: “Guess,” Charli XCX (ft. Billie Eilish), Atlantic/Interscope/Warner Music

“Backbone,” Chase & Status (ft. Stormzy), 0207 Records/EMI/Merky/Universal Music

“Feelslikeimfallinginlove,” Coldplay, Parlophone/Warner Music

“Training Season,” Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music

“Alibi,” Ella Henderson (ft. Rudimental), Atlantic/Warner Music

“Angel of My Dreams,” Jade, RCA/Sony Music

“Kehlani,” Jordan Adetunji, Warner/Warner Music

“Thick of It,” KSI (ft. Trippie Redd), Atlantic/Warner Music

“Stargazing,” Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music

“You’re Christmas to Me,” Sam Ryder, East West/Rhino/Warner Music

“Somedays,” Sonny Fedora/Jazzy/D.O.D, Solotoko/Ada Warner Music

“Now and Then,” The Beatles, Apple/UMR





BRITs Rising Star

WINNER: Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music

Elmiene, Polydor/Universal Music

Good Neighbours, Polydor/Universal Music

Myles Smith was recognised as the BRITs Rising Star during the star-studded ceremony

International artist of the year

Adrianne Lenker, 4AD/XL Beggars

Asake, YBNL Nation

Benson Boone, Warner/Warner Music

Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment/Sony

Billie Eilish, Interscope/Universal Music

WINNER: Chappell Roan, Island/Universal Music

Kendrick Lamar, Interscope/Universal Music

Sabrina Carpenter, Island/Universal Music

Taylor Swift, EMI/Universal Music

Tyler, the Creator, Columbia/Sony Music





International group of the year

Amyl and The Sniffers, Rough Trade Records/XL Beggars

Confidence Man, Chaos/Universal Music

WINNER: Fontaines D.C., XL Recordings/XL Beggars

Future & Metro Boomin, RCA/Sony Music

Linkin Park, Warner/Warner Music





International song of the year

“Beautiful Things,” Benson Boone, Warner/Warner Music

“Texas Hold Em,” Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment/Sony

“Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish, Interscope/Universal Music

WINNER: “Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan, Island/Universal Music

“End of Beginning,” Djo, AWAL/Djo/The Orchard

“Houdini,” Eminem, Interscope/Universal Music

“Too Sweet,” Hozier, Island/Universal Music

“Lovin On Me,” Jack Harlow, Atlantic/Warner Music

“Stick Season,” Noah Kahan, Republic Records/Universal Music

“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen), Republic Records/Universal Music

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter, Island/Universal Music

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey, American Dogwood/Empire

“Fortnight,” Taylor Swift (ft. Post Malone), EMI/Universal Music

“Lose Control,” Teddy Swims, Atlantic/Warner Music

“Million Dollar Baby,” Tommy Richman, ISO Supremacy/Pulse/Stem Disintermedia

'Good Luck, Babe!' singer Chappel Roan earned International Song of the Year award at 2025 BRITs

Alternative/rock act

Beabadoobee, Dirty Hit

Ezra Collective, Partisan Records

WINNER: Sam Fender, Polydor/Universal Music

The Cure, Polydor/Universal Music

The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music





Hip-hop/grime/rap act

Central Cee, Columbia/Sony Music

Dave, Def Jam/Universal Music

Ghetts, Warner/Warner Music

Little Simz, AWAL/Sony Music

WINNER: Stormzy, 0207 Records/EMI/Merky/Universal Music





Dance act

Becky Hill, Polydor/Universal Music

WINNER: Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music

Chase & Status, 0207 Records/Universal Music

Fred Again.., Atlantic/Warner Music

Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music





Pop act

Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music

Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music

WINNER: Jade, RCA/Sony Music

Lola Young, Island/Universal Music

Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music





R&B act

Cleo Sol, AWAL/Sony Music

Flo, Island/Universal Music

Jorja Smith, FAMM/The Orchard/Sony

Michael Kiwanuka, Polydor/Universal Music

WINNER: Raye, Human Resources/The Orchard/Sony

RAYE and Human ReSources/The Orchard won R&B Act

Songwriter of the year

WINNER: Charli XCX





Producer of the year

WINNER: A.G. Cook





Global success award

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter