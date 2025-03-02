BRIT Awards 2025: Complete list of winners

From Sabrina Carpenter opening the 2025 BRIT Awards with Espresso and Bad Chem to Charli XCX winning big at the ceremony, the star-studded night has come to an end.
Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for the fifth time, the ceremony celebrated the remarkable talents of artists while also paying an emotional tribute to those we’ve lost over the past years, including One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died on October 16 at age 31.
Here’s the complete list of the winners who took home coveted awards at the prestigious ceremony held at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 1.
Mastercard album of the year
WINNER: Charli XCX – Brat, Atlantic/Warner Music
Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching, Partisan Records
Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism, Warner/Warner Music
The Cure – Songs of a Lost World, Polydor/Universal Music
The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy, Island/Universal Music
Artist of the year
Beabadoobee, Dirty Hit
Central Cee, Columbia/Sony Music
WINNER: Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music
Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music
Fred Again.., Atlantic/Warner Music
Jamie xx, Young/XL Beggars
Michael Kiwanuka, Polydor/Universal Music
Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music
Rachel Chinouriri, Parlophone/Universal Music
Sam Fender, Polydor/Universal Music
Group of the year
Bring Me the Horizon, RCA/Sony Music
Coldplay, Parlophone/Warner Music
WINNER: Ezra Collective, Partisan Records
The Cure, Polydor/Universal Music
The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music
Best new artist
English Teacher, Island/Universal Music
Ezra Collective, Partisan Records
Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music
Rachel Chinouriri, Parlophone/Universal Music
WINNER: The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music
Song of the year
“I Like the Way You Kiss Me,” Artemas, Parlophone/Warner Music
“Kisses,” BI3SS x CamrinWatsin (ft. Bbyclose), Atlantic/Warner Music
“BAND4BAND,” Central Cee (ft. Lil Baby), Columbia/Capitol/Motown/Sony Music
WINNER: “Guess,” Charli XCX (ft. Billie Eilish), Atlantic/Interscope/Warner Music
“Backbone,” Chase & Status (ft. Stormzy), 0207 Records/EMI/Merky/Universal Music
“Feelslikeimfallinginlove,” Coldplay, Parlophone/Warner Music
“Training Season,” Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music
“Alibi,” Ella Henderson (ft. Rudimental), Atlantic/Warner Music
“Angel of My Dreams,” Jade, RCA/Sony Music
“Kehlani,” Jordan Adetunji, Warner/Warner Music
“Thick of It,” KSI (ft. Trippie Redd), Atlantic/Warner Music
“Stargazing,” Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music
“You’re Christmas to Me,” Sam Ryder, East West/Rhino/Warner Music
“Somedays,” Sonny Fedora/Jazzy/D.O.D, Solotoko/Ada Warner Music
“Now and Then,” The Beatles, Apple/UMR
BRITs Rising Star
WINNER: Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music
Elmiene, Polydor/Universal Music
Good Neighbours, Polydor/Universal Music
International artist of the year
Adrianne Lenker, 4AD/XL Beggars
Asake, YBNL Nation
Benson Boone, Warner/Warner Music
Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment/Sony
Billie Eilish, Interscope/Universal Music
WINNER: Chappell Roan, Island/Universal Music
Kendrick Lamar, Interscope/Universal Music
Sabrina Carpenter, Island/Universal Music
Taylor Swift, EMI/Universal Music
Tyler, the Creator, Columbia/Sony Music
International group of the year
Amyl and The Sniffers, Rough Trade Records/XL Beggars
Confidence Man, Chaos/Universal Music
WINNER: Fontaines D.C., XL Recordings/XL Beggars
Future & Metro Boomin, RCA/Sony Music
Linkin Park, Warner/Warner Music
International song of the year
“Beautiful Things,” Benson Boone, Warner/Warner Music
“Texas Hold Em,” Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment/Sony
“Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish, Interscope/Universal Music
WINNER: “Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan, Island/Universal Music
“End of Beginning,” Djo, AWAL/Djo/The Orchard
“Houdini,” Eminem, Interscope/Universal Music
“Too Sweet,” Hozier, Island/Universal Music
“Lovin On Me,” Jack Harlow, Atlantic/Warner Music
“Stick Season,” Noah Kahan, Republic Records/Universal Music
“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen), Republic Records/Universal Music
“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter, Island/Universal Music
“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey, American Dogwood/Empire
“Fortnight,” Taylor Swift (ft. Post Malone), EMI/Universal Music
“Lose Control,” Teddy Swims, Atlantic/Warner Music
“Million Dollar Baby,” Tommy Richman, ISO Supremacy/Pulse/Stem Disintermedia
Alternative/rock act
Beabadoobee, Dirty Hit
Ezra Collective, Partisan Records
WINNER: Sam Fender, Polydor/Universal Music
The Cure, Polydor/Universal Music
The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music
Hip-hop/grime/rap act
Central Cee, Columbia/Sony Music
Dave, Def Jam/Universal Music
Ghetts, Warner/Warner Music
Little Simz, AWAL/Sony Music
WINNER: Stormzy, 0207 Records/EMI/Merky/Universal Music
Dance act
Becky Hill, Polydor/Universal Music
WINNER: Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music
Chase & Status, 0207 Records/Universal Music
Fred Again.., Atlantic/Warner Music
Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music
Pop act
Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music
Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music
WINNER: Jade, RCA/Sony Music
Lola Young, Island/Universal Music
Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music
R&B act
Cleo Sol, AWAL/Sony Music
Flo, Island/Universal Music
Jorja Smith, FAMM/The Orchard/Sony
Michael Kiwanuka, Polydor/Universal Music
WINNER: Raye, Human Resources/The Orchard/Sony
Songwriter of the year
WINNER: Charli XCX
Producer of the year
WINNER: A.G. Cook
Global success award
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter
