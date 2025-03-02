Justin Bieber teases Jack Blues face reveal with throwback pictures

Justin Bieber sent fans into a frenzy with rare photos of himself and his son Jack Blues.
Celebrating his 31st birthday on Saturday, March 1, the Baby hitmaker posted several never-before-seen pictures from his childhood, loved-up snapshots with wife Hailey Bieber and a new picture with his son.
At first glance, fans believed the pop star had revealed his son’s full-face pictures when he posted throwback photos from his toddler days.
However, after a closer look, it became clear that the images were the Yummy singer’s childhood photos.
"Oh boy, at first i though [sic] Justin Bieber revealed his son's full face photos!!!!" commented one fan joined by few others who agreed.
Among the series of photos from his recent birthday celebrations and a blast from the past, just one picture featured his six-month-old baby.
In the adorable snapshot, the Stay singer proudly lifts his son with the baby’s back toward the camera while the parents seem to be playing with their child.
Jack Blues is wearing a green onesie, a dark blue beanie, and tiny white socks in the image.
In another photo dump, the two-time Grammy winner gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his latest birthday celebration. He smiled alongside several of his closest friends and cosied up with the Rhode founder on the floor of a home.
Justin and Hailey, 28, who tied the knot in September 2018, welcomed their first child in August 2024.
Since the baby’s birth, the protective parents have not revealed his face, leaving their admirers wondering about their son’s features and whom he has taken after.
