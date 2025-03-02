Diddy faces harrowing new allegations from business partner

Diddy’s Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes reveals horrifying details

Sean Diddy Combs, who is currently behind the bars since last year, has landed in new allegations from his longtime business partner, Kirk Burrowes.

The 55-year-old disgraced rapper’s Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder filed an 18-page long complaint against Diddy, on Friday, February 28th.

Burrowes noted a “deeply disturbing pattern” of sexual abuse, violence and coercion, in his lengthy complaint against his former partner.

In the court documents obtained by People Magazine, the Last Night rapper is accused of complaint, Combs, 55, is accused of subjecting Burrowes to "repeated sexual harassment, physical aggression and forced compliance with degrading sexual acts," even during some of the business meetings.

The accused music mogul is also accused of “resorting to physical violence, blackmail, career sabotage and financial extortion," and "forced coercion" for Burrowes to give up a 25% ownership stake in Bad Boy Entertainment.

Burrowes’ new filing marks an addition to the several accusations against Diddy, many of which were made after his arrest last September.

The Bad Boy Records founder was arrested on the charges of sexual abuse, trafficking, racketeering, and engagement in prostitution.

Burrowes’ complaint comes after he filed a complaint in court against Combs’ mother, Janice Combs, claiming fraudulent activity to take control of his 25% stake in Bad Boy Entertainment