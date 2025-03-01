Hollywood director spills beans on Demi Moore’s lack of recognition

Demi Moore ‘should be celebrated’ says director ahead of her first Oscars

Demi Moore, who has had a 40 years long career in Hollywood, seems to be reaching the peak of her career only now.

Roland Joffe, the Hollywood director who worked on The Scarlet Letter with Moore, said that the reason for her lack of recognition has been “bigoted” and “anti-Demi” power players.

Spilling the beans, Joffe shared that an arts editor at an East Coast publication told him that insiders were unhappy when he cast the The Substance star for the role of Hester Prynne.

He remembered being told that he would “regret” casting Moore, Joffe told Page Six.

“The anti-Demi feeling at the time was a sour mixture of jealousy at her physical freedom … and jealousy that she had become the highest paid female star,” Joffe said, referring to an explicit cover shoot that she did while being pregnant, which distorted her image for big names in Hollywood.

Moore previously shed light on how she was not seen as a serious actress until recently, during her Golden Globes speech in January.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress … and I believed that.” she told the audience, holding on to her award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (musical or comedy).

However, she added, speaking of the project she ended up doing alongside Margaret Qualley, “I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk. And the universe told me, ‘You’re not done’.”