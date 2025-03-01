Princess Beatrice's stepson enjoys Milan getaway with mom Dara Huang

The eight-year-old joined Huang on her trip to Italy for Milan Fashion Week

Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi—afffectionately known as Wolfie—has been spotted vacationing in Milan with his mother, Dara Huang.

The eight-year-old joined Huang on her trip to Italy for Milan Fashion Week, where she shared glimpses of their European adventure on social media. Wolfie appeared in the background of several videos as the pair explored the vibrant city.

During their getaway, the mother-son duo visited iconic landmarks such as the Milan Cathedral and Piazza del Duomo. They also indulged in a luxury dining experience at Langosteria, a renowned seafood restaurant.

Wolfie, the son of architect Dara Huang and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, splits his time between both parents. His father, Edoardo, married Princess Beatrice in 2020, making Wolfie a cherished part of the royal circle.

Since becoming a royal stepson, Wolfie has made public appearances at high-profile events, including Princess Kate’s Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in recent years.

While co-parenting arrangements allow him to spend time with both parents, he primarily resides in London with his mother.