Royal Family shows no interest to Meghan Markle's Netflix show

The Royal Family reportedly remains uninterested in Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series, despite the buzz surrounding its release next week.



According to royal insider Giles Brandreth—who is closely connected to Queen Camilla—the royals are largely indifferent to the Duchess of Sussex’s latest venture.

When asked if the monarchy was concerned about the show, Brandreth dismissed the idea, stating, 'I don’t think they’re even noticing it.'

The lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, will showcase Markle in candid conversations with celebrity guests, including Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, and chef Roy Choi. Prince Harry is also set to make an appearance.

ITV’s This Morning host Alison Hammond expressed excitement for the show, calling it 'reality TV with a royal touch.' Brandreth agreed, saying it’s 'the kind of programme we enjoy.'

Originally slated for a January release, the show faced delays due to the devastating LA wildfires but is now set to premiere next week.

However, despite the anticipation among viewers, it seems the Royal Family remains unfazed by Meghan’s latest move.