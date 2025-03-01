Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa mysterious death: Search warrant reveals key information

Search warrant unveils crucial turning point in Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa passing

Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa’s death investigation has taken a new turn with recent development.

The Behind Enemy Lines star, having a career spanning four decades, was found dead along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and one of his three dogs February 26.

Despite ruling out any foul play in the couple’s death, the police felt the need to investigate the cause of their death given the ‘mysterious’ condition the bodies were found in.

The recent development in the case has been revealed that has put the inquiry on a different path.

As per the earlier findings, the body of the classical pianist was found in the bathroom near a bottle of pills.

The search warrant, as shared with People, reveals that the pills were unspecified thyroid medication, Tylenol and diltiazem, a medication used to treat high blood pressure.

Though it is still unclear whom did the medications belong to.

Carbon monoxide poisoning has also been rejected as the possible cause of death of The French Connection actor, his longtime partner and the German Shepherd.

Moreover, the bodies of the two-time Academy Award winner and Arakawa showed no signs of “external trauma”, as per the autopsy reports.