King Charles marks major win in US after Harry's bombshell comments

King Charles receives heartfelt message from US as key date looms

King Charles received a positive reply from US President Donald Trump despite Prince Harry's thinly veiled dig at the globally known politician.

For the unversed, the monarch sent a personal letter to the newly inaugurated Trump and invited him for a state visit to the UK in order to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended the King's invitation to Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

While reacting to King Charles' heartfelt gesture, Donald Trump said, "Beautiful man, wonderful man. I've gotten to know him very well actually, first term and now a second term," as per Hello!

Speaking of the invite, the political figure stated, "This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented, and I think that just symbolises the strength of the relationship between us."

Notably, Trump accepted the invitation to visit the UK on behalf of him and his wife, the first lady Melania. He added, "...we look forward to being there and honouring the King and honouring your country," said Mr Trump in response."

It is important to note that King Charles marked this big win in the US after Harry seemingly took a swipe at the President with his speech at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles.

The Duke of Sussex highlighted the growing "sickness in leadership across sectors-from politics to tech-can have a detrimental effect on millions, if not billions, of people." He believes that "service to others is sacrificed for personal gain."