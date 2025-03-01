Prince William shares inspiring story as he steps up in crucial role

Prince William is making major strides in his mission which resonates with his late mother Princess Diana.

The Prince of Wales, who stepped out solo to visit a college boatbuilding course which targets young people vulnerable to homelessness, shared an inspiring story about partnerships.

The Kensington Palace released a video from William’s engagement from Friday at Millennium House in Poole, in which the story of Dan was highlighted.

Dan shared that he does “laminating the bulkheads and beams that used for structural support for superyachts”.

He noted that his life is now “good” and “more constructive” for him and he is glad to be adding to the “workforce of the community”.

The video was accompanied by a message, “Stories like Dan’s really bring to life the power of the partnerships coming together through @homewardsuk. At the launch of the Homewards programme, Dan was experiencing homelessness and was unemployed.”

It continued, “Now, thanks to newly created employment pathways, Dan and others are gaining skills and opportunities. We wish you all the best in your employment, Dan!”

Millennium House is an 11-bed mental health housing project where residents are given their own plan, tailored to their specific needs, to set them on the road to getting their own independent home.

William’s visit had come after he unveiled a new partnership called Homewards Activator to help bring new homes to the six areas where his homelessness project operates.