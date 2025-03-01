Karla Sofia Gascon makes awads ceremony debut since controversy

Karla Sofia Gascón has broke her spotlight hiatus with first appearance at an event since the awards season began earlier this year.

On Friday, February 28, Gascon, who holds the crown for the first openly transgender acting contender in the Oscars, marked her attendance at the 50th annual César Awards in Paris following severe backlash over her offensive social media posts.

Donning a solid black dress, the Spanish actress walked on the red carpet and posed for several photos.

Her full-length gown has an asymmetric neckline adorned with shiny crystal details on one side.

Parting her tresses sideways, her duo-tone locks rested on one shoulder, while her golden drop earrings were on full display.

Gascon earned a Best Actress Academy Award nomination in January for her titular character in Emilia Pérez.

Not long after earning one of Emilia Pérez’s 13 Oscar nods, she faced controversy over her past Tweets, in which she made remarks against Muslims, George Floyd, diversity and more.

As her old posts began circulating on social media, she deactivated her account, made several statements and did interviews to defend herself, eventually apologising and vowing silence.

Reportedly, Gascón, 52 did not appear at several events throughout February, including the Critics Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Oscar class photo, etc.