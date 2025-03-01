Florence Pugh gets teary eyed revealing historical connection behind name

Florence Pugh opens up about emotional reason behind her name

Florence Pugh couldn’t hold her tears back as she shared the sentimental story behind her name.

The 29-year-old actress opened up about growing up with an illness, as she claimed, “I wasn’t supposed to live.”

During the first episode of No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski, Pugh discovered that she has a namesake in her 19th century ancestors.

Adding to the same name, the pair had many other similarities.

Pugh exclaimed, “I feel quite emotional,” adding “My parents had no idea, I was named after the city, my mum is going to scream!”

“I'm so intrigued that there was another Florence. Where is she? Where did she go? Where did she live? Did she have children?”

However, she discovered that the 19th century Florence died shortly before her fifth birthday, likely from tuberculosis.

Noting the strange parallel, the Don’t Worry Darling star said, “This is also very strange as I had lots of problems growing up with my breathing and constantly being ill and going in and out with hospitals.”

“I wasn't supposed to live. When I was born they told my parents that it wasn't going to happen and to just enjoy the time while they had it.”

Pugh has previously talked about her tracheomalacia diagnosis as a child, which made her visits to the hospital very frequent as a toddler.