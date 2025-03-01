Meghan Markle outshines Prince Harry in major move

Meghan Markle embarks on a solo Netflix journey with With Love, Meghan

Meghan Markle is embarking on a fresh professional chapter with her first solo Netflix venture, With Love, Meghan, set to premiere on March 4.

The cookery series signals a shift in her career, marking a clear divergence from Prince Harry as the couple moves away from joint projects.

While the Sussexes initially collaborated on high-profile productions, they are now forging separate paths.

Meghan's latest endeavour is expected to draw significant attention, with royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams predicting greater success compared to Harry’s recent solo projects, including Heart of Invictus and Polo.

The Duchess’s new show will focus on her love for food and storytelling, bringing a personal touch to the screen. Meanwhile, Harry’s independent Netflix ventures have struggled to replicate the couple’s earlier success.

As they redefine their post-royal careers, Meghan and Harry appear to be carving out distinct identities, each striving to make an impact in their own right.