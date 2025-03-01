Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for rare date night after US return

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce managed to catch a breath of fresh air in the United States, after their return from the vacation.
The lovebirds, both 35, enjoyed a rare date night right after their romantic getaway and managed to hide from the cameras.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker and NFL star “stepped out” for a night out together and unusually “went unnoticed” throughout their low-key evening, according to a Page Six source.
“They weren’t photographed or anything,” the insider added, as they headed out “on the town.”
The 14-times-Grammy winner and the athlete “felt lucky” to spend their time without encountering paparazzies.
This comes after Swift and Kelce went on a vacation together, it is not disclosed where they went but, “Taylor and Travis had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year,” another source told the outlet earlier this week.
The pair flew out of the country for a relaxing time after Kelce’s team, Kansas City Chiefs, faced a devastating loss against Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 2025.
Following the defeat, a source revealed, “Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome.”
