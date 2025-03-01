Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for rare date night after US return

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoyed unusual date following their return after romantic getaway

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce managed to catch a breath of fresh air in the United States, after their return from the vacation.

The lovebirds, both 35, enjoyed a rare date night right after their romantic getaway and managed to hide from the cameras.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and NFL star “stepped out” for a night out together and unusually “went unnoticed” throughout their low-key evening, according to a Page Six source.

“They weren’t photographed or anything,” the insider added, as they headed out “on the town.”

The 14-times-Grammy winner and the athlete “felt lucky” to spend their time without encountering paparazzies.

This comes after Swift and Kelce went on a vacation together, it is not disclosed where they went but, “Taylor and Travis had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year,” another source told the outlet earlier this week.

The pair flew out of the country for a relaxing time after Kelce’s team, Kansas City Chiefs, faced a devastating loss against Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 2025.

Following the defeat, a source revealed, “Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome.”