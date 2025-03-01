Meghan’s buzzing obsession! Duchess and kids 'fascinated’ by beekeeping passion

Meghan Markle’s newfound love for beekeeping has turned into a family affair

Meghan Markle has embraced an unexpected new passion—beekeeping—and her enthusiasm is contagious.

The Duchess of Sussex has transformed part of her Montecito estate into a buzzing sanctuary, tending to thousands of bees with a hands-on approach.

According to her beekeeper, Branden Aroyan, Meghan is completely enthralled by the process. 'She lights up around the bees,' he shared. 'She’s fascinated by how they work and is always eager to learn more.'

Her love for beekeeping has even extended to Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The little royals have their own miniature beekeeper suits, allowing them to safely explore the world of honey-making alongside their mother.

The Sussexes’ beekeeping journey will be featured in Meghan’s upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan, set to premiere on March 4.

Insiders say the show will offer a rare glimpse into her personal passions, with beekeeping playing a central role in her commitment to sustainability and organic living.

With Meghan at the helm, beekeeping is no longer just a hobby—it’s a full-fledged family affair.