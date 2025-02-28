Prince Harry dodges US visa showdown as Trump steps in

Prince Harry has managed to sidestep a potentially damaging legal battle in the United States, thanks to his royal ties, a commentator has suggested.



The Duke of Sussex’s visa records have been at the center of a high-profile dispute, with The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, challenging the Department of Homeland Security over their disclosure.

The controversy stems from Harry’s memoir Spare, where he openly admitted to using cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms.

A recent court ruling ordered the release of three visa-related documents, while one remains sealed, fuelling speculation about whether his past drug use was disclosed in his application.

However, former US President Donald Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of pursuing any action against Harry, stating, 'I don’t want to do that, I’ll leave him alone.'

Meanwhile, Trump has accepted an invitation from King Charles for a historic second State Visit to the UK, making him the first elected US leader to receive the honor twice.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted that Trump’s affinity for the monarchy could be a factor in his reluctance to engage in a legal battle over Harry’s visa records.

Despite ongoing scrutiny, Harry remains fifth in line to the throne, and his status within the Royal Family appears to have played a role in shielding him from further legal trouble in the US.