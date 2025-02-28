‘Chicken Shop Date’ host Amelia Dimoldenberg reveals Oscars plans

Amelia Dimoldenberg shares excitement for Oscars red carpet

Amelia Dimoldenberg, who is infamous for her Chicken Shop Date show on YouTube, is coming back to interview stars at the Oscars red carpet for the second time.

The 31-year-old YouTube star will be getting several celebrity dates at the red carpet on Sunday, March 2nd.

Dimoldenberg will get to interact with some stars that she has never met, such as Timothee Chalamet, who is nominated for best actor, for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Last year, she flirted with Billie Eilish, had a good conversation with Taylor Zakhar Perez, talked about falling with Jennifer Lawrence and played rock, paper, scissors with Dwayne Johnson.

“I love the challenge of it — having 90 seconds with someone and you have to get something incredible. There’s a conveyor belt of celebrities, so if you love celebrity interviews it’s kind of the best place to be.”

The social media sensation will also be seeing her past dates like Cynthia Erivo, and perhaps even Andrew Garfield, who she has a mind-blowing chemistry with.

Sharing her thoughts on this year’s Oscars, she said, “I’m just really excited to be back again for the Oscars,” she said. “It’s kind of amazing to be asked back for a second year. It’s an amazing opportunity to, like, go bigger and better than last year. They’ve let me kind of remain true to what people love about me and my videos. So that’s a real delight.”