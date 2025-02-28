Royal family honours Kate Middleton after Meghan Markle's announcement

King Charles III's office has released a statement with Prince William and Kate Middleton's pictures on the royal family's official website after Meghan Markle's announcement about her upcoming series.

The Royal family honoured the Prince and Princess of Wales' by sharing exciting update about the couple's iconic visit to South Wales.

The statement read: "The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited Pontypridd in south Wales, ahead of St. David’s Day on Saturday 1st March. Their Royal Highnesses spent time with members of the local community, hearing about life in the town."

The couple's fun-filled moments' pictures were also shared on the websites with the details of their visit as the statement continued:" In December 2024, Pontypridd was one of a number of towns across Wales which was hit by severe flooding as a result of Storm Bert and Storm Darragh.

The Prince and Princess heard about the experiences of members of the community who were affected by the floods.

During the trip, they also met the current owner of The Welsh Cake Shop before having the opportunity to prepare and cook their own Welsh cakes.

The couple also joined a group of business owners for a conversation about life in Pontypridd Market.

It added: "The Prince and Princess then visited Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland, which aims to create a safe and welcoming place where the local community can come together and enjoy the benefits of nature."

It comes amid Meghan Markle's announcement about her new project as the Duchess of Sussex excited fans with her latest words, saying: "Can't wait for all of you to see it! March 4th on @netflix."



