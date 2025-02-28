Is Colleen Hoover’s 'Verity' going to follow book’s dark secrets? major twists revealed

When will Colleen Hoover’s 'Verity' hit big screen? major twists revealed

Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett have officially began filming the highly anticipated Colleen Hoover’s book adaptation 'Verity,' leaving fans buzzing with excitement as the two talented stars are set to bring the thrilling story to life.

People are now waiting impatiently for the release of the upcoming adaption, wondering if the director, Michael Showalter, did justice with the characters and the story.

But while the movie is all set to dominate the Box Office with its success, there’s a bit of drama happening behind the scenes as well. The legal battle between 'It Ends With Us' co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is making headlines, and it’s causing a stir in Hollywood.

Anne was spotted playing the Verity Crawford, bestselling thriller author with a mysterious past. She looked stunning in simple white dress, holding a book in one hand while an assistant helped her.

Josh, who stars as Verity’s husband Jeremy, was also captured on set looking sharp in a tailored navy suit, trying to give his best.

Sources said that Anne was having second thoughts while taking the role of Verity due to the ongoing legal drama between Justin and Blake. But now, the author Colleen is keeping her distance from the It Ends With Us fallout.

The writer or these two best-selling books, focused on her future projects, not minding whats going on behind the curtains.

The release date of Collen Hoover’s upcoming hit Verity, isn’t confirmed yet, as people are eagerly waiting for it.