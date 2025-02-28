Millie Bobby Brown seems to be finally ready to set record straight

Millie Bobby Brown, young star known for her role in Netflix hit series Stranger Things, had enough of the criticism about her appearance and age, as she recently shut down all those negative remarks about her age.

A lot of people have been saying that she looks older than her age, and it seems like Millie’s finally ready to set the record straight.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 21-year-old actress reshared a screenshot of British Vogue article, “No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks,” to which she replied by writing: “thank you.”

The talk about Millie’s appearance really took off after she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Electric State, on February 24. However, she stepped out in a stunning metallic gown by Annie’s Ibiza, complete with a corset bodice and a show-stopping mermaid train.

It was a bold shift from her usual style, leaving fans buzzing about her new look.

A user shared their opinion about her new coloured hair and wrote: “Why this makeup and this blonde hair? You're so cute in your natural version! In the actual pic you're a 40-year-old woman,” while another one shared, “She looks 45 pretending to be 22.”

Someone decided not to go slow on the actress, as they shared: "She looks so old," and others critiqued her style team: "man either she has to fire her stylist or she’s aging terribly."

For the unversed, Electric State, set to hit Netflix in March, features Millie and Chris alongside a star-studded cast, including Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci.