Taylor Swift brings out best in boyfriend Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is quite serious about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the NFL star “has changed for the better” after he started dating Taylor in 2023.

The source noted that Taylor’s romance “has made Travis become a better man”.

“Travis has had girlfriends before, but none that he tried to impress the way he has with Taylor,” revealed an insider.

The source confirmed, “Taylor comes first in his life. This is a big deal for Travis.”

Taylor and Travis, who first confirmed their romance in September 2023, tried to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

However, after losing 2025 Super Bowl earlier this month, Travis shared he often listened to his girlfriend Taylor’s music when he’s feeling down.

“The only way to find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first,” he said during the February 26 episode of New Heights podcast.

Travis added, “I just listen to Taylor’s songs. She has something for everything.”

Meanwhile, the couple had not revealed their plans for the future as of yet.

But an insider told Life & Style in January that the songstress “is ready for this next chapter to begin with the love of her life” after the end of her Eras tour.