Kate Middleton sends stern message to Meghan Markle: 'war begins'

Princess Kate begins ‘war’ with Meghan Markle ahead of Duchess' show release

Kate Middleton seemingly rejected Meghan Markle's peace talks offer as the Princess' surprise comments might have begun 'war' between the two women.

For the unversed, the future Queen recently visited a community garden in Wales alongside Prince William where she promised young volunteers to share her jam recipe with them.

The Princess said, "I'll send you my plum jam recipe so you can try it."

Notably, Kate's comment came amid the Duchess of Sussex's promotions of her lifestyle brand As Ever where she is all set to sell jams and other homemade products.

Now, analysing Princess Catherine's remarks, senior royal expert Charles Rae told GB that there is 'jam wars' going on.

He believes that the future Queen "knows exactly what she's she's doing here, especially as she makes her own plum jam."

"And she's now giving that recipe for free to a well-wisher. I suspect that Kensington Palace is going to get flooded with requests for that recipe," Charles added.

Speaking of Meghan's costly jam, the royal commentator claimed that her product is "four times more than a pot of jam that you could buy at the Highgrove Royal shop," that's King Charles's estate. He added, "So he's selling jam as well. We've got jam wars going on."