Princess Eugenie shares emotional message for pal Michelle Trachtenberg

Princess Eugenie released a heartbreaking statement to mourn the loss of her special friend, Michelle Trachtenberg, who recently passed away at the age of 39.
The Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress, who was a close pal of the royal, was found dead in her apartment on Wednesday.
To pay Michelle a heartfelt tribute, Eugenie took to her Instagram and shared an emotional message, leaving readers in tears.
Sarah Ferguson's daughter wrote, "Goodbye special friend. You are so loved and missed."
She added, "Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and sooo funny."
"My favourite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted."
"I'm thinking of you up there friend, of your spirit that was so bright and your joy you brought to so many," Princess Eugenie concluded her sentimental note.
For the unversed, Eugenie and Michelle have known each other for over a decade and the actress's tragic passing left the Princess heartbroken.
