Prince Harry pays debt of Meghan Markle’s 'past behaviour'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to royal duties is unlikely, despite hopes among some monarchists, according to royal expert Richard Eden.

The expert claims that "Meghan's past behaviour" is a significant reason for this.

"There is no doubt that Harry is seeking a closer relationship with his family again," Eden wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"After King Charles’s cancer treatment was announced in February last year, his younger son let it be known via friends that he was willing to take on a temporary royal role in support of his father."

However, the royal commentator believes that Meghan's behaviour, including her reported resentment towards royal life, makes a return to royal duties improbable.

"Call me paranoid, if you wish, but I do sense something of a conspiracy among certain parts of our Establishment to bring about a return of Harry and Meghan to the royal fold," he wrote.

The expert points out that the Queen had made efforts to welcome Meghan, giving her patronages and roles that played to her strengths.

"The Queen put much effort into making Meghan feel welcome, asking her to join her on a day of engagements in Cheshire, for example, and handing her the roles of patron of the National Theatre and vice president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust," Eden wrote.

However, courtiers who worked with Meghan claim that she often seemed uninterested in being a successful royal, instead looking for reasons to be resentful and return to California.

"They have told me she seemed to be looking for reasons to be resentful and encourage Harry to return with her to California, where she could make a stack of money," Eden wrote.

His comments come after King Charles' recent suggestion that Harry and his family could support him and Queen Camilla. However, Eden believes that this is unlikely to happen, given Meghan's past code of conduct.