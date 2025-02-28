Kim Kardashian's candid thoughts about her famous ex laid bare

Kim Kardashian is letting her true thoughts come out about her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians star and the comedian were reunited at Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary show and afterparty on February 16.

According to In Touch Weekly Kim was glad to reconnect with Pete in a civil, platonic manner, although she may have been hoping for a bit more.

"Kim and Pete stayed in touch for a while after their break-up but then he drifted away," the insider said.

"She tried to send out the signal that she wanted to hook-up but he didn’t bite, and she’s always felt a bit let down about that."

The source noted that Kim holds a special place in her heart for Pete and still cares about him deeply, despite their short-lived romance. They had reunited a few times since their breakup, including at the 2023 Met Gala.

At the SNL party, Kim made an effort to impress Pete, wearing a daring silver dress that accentuated her curves.

"She knows the buttons to push, his being on her cleavage and curves, so she wants to highlight that," the insider emphasised.

Although there were no sparks flying between them, Kim and Pete had a warm reconnection that reinforced their platonic friendship. Kim has publicly praised Pete after their breakup, calling him "a cutie" and "such a good person."

"She was questioning if she should approach him, and just take the bull by the horns or play it passive and wait for him to seek her out," the source added. "She’s asked all her friends for advice," and ultimately had a pleasant reunion.